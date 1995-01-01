zwg
ZWG - 津巴布韋元

The 津巴布韋元 is the currency of 津巴布韋. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find 津巴布韋元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

津巴布韋元 Stats

Name津巴布韋元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

津巴布韋元 Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWG email updatesGet ZWG rates on my phoneGet a ZWG currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.08325
GBP / EUR1.20123
USD / JPY150.168
GBP / USD1.30123
USD / CHF0.866125
USD / CAD1.37945
EUR / JPY162.669
AUD / USD0.669702

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%