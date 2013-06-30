zmk
ZMK - 贊比亞克瓦查

The 贊比亞克瓦查 is the currency of 贊比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 贊比亞克瓦查 exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find 贊比亞克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.

The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.

贊比亞克瓦查 Stats

Name贊比亞克瓦查
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMK conversionZMK to USD
Top ZMK chartZMK to USD chart

贊比亞克瓦查 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
Bank notesFreq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
贊比亞

