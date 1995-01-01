XPF - 法屬波利尼西亞法郎

The 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 is the currency of 太平洋法郎地區. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF , and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 rates and a currency converter.