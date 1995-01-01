xpf
XPF - 法屬波利尼西亞法郎

The 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 is the currency of 太平洋法郎地區. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find 法屬波利尼西亞法郎 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

法屬波利尼西亞法郎 Stats

Name法屬波利尼西亞法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XPF conversionXPF to USD
Top XPF chartXPF to USD chart

法屬波利尼西亞法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎2, 法郎5, 法郎10, 法郎20, 法郎50, 法郎100
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
太平洋法郎地區, 法屬波里尼西亞, 新喀里多尼亞, 瓦利斯群島和富圖納群島

Why are you interested in XPF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPF email updatesGet XPF rates on my phoneGet a XPF currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07509
GBP / EUR1.18034
USD / JPY161.516
GBP / USD1.26897
USD / CHF0.903862
USD / CAD1.36755
EUR / JPY173.644
AUD / USD0.667089

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%