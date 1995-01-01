twd
TWD - 台灣新台幣

The 台灣新台幣 is the currency of 台灣. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 台灣新台幣 exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollar is TWD, and the currency symbol is NT$. Below, you'll find 台灣新台幣 rates and a currency converter.

Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.

台灣新台幣 Stats

Name台灣新台幣
SymbolNT$
Minor unit1/10 = Jiao
Minor unit symbol
Top TWD conversionTWD to USD
Top TWD chartTWD to USD chart

台灣新台幣 Profile

Nicknameskuài, máo, Taibi
CoinsFreq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
Bank notesFreq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Users
台灣

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.431
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903760
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.520
AUD / USD0.667024

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%