tjs
TJS - 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼

The 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 is the currency of 塔吉克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 Stats

Name塔吉克斯坦索莫尼
Symbol索莫尼
Minor unit1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
Minor unit symbolTajikistani Somoni
Top TJS conversionTJS to USD
Top TJS chartTJS to USD chart

塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, 索莫尼1, 索莫尼3, 索莫尼5
Bank notesFreq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, 索莫尼1, 索莫尼3, 索莫尼5, 索莫尼10, 索莫尼20, 索莫尼50, 索莫尼100, 索莫尼200, 索莫尼500
Central bankBank of Tajikistan
Users
塔吉克斯坦

Why are you interested in TJS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TJS email updatesGet TJS rates on my phoneGet a TJS currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07524
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903772
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667209

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%