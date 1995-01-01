TJS - 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼

The 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 is the currency of 塔吉克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS , and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 rates and a currency converter.