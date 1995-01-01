TJS - 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼

The 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 is the currency of 塔吉克斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistan Somoni is TJS, and the currency symbol is SM. Below, you'll find 塔吉克斯坦索莫尼 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|塔吉克斯坦索莫尼
|Symbol
|索莫尼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tajikistani Somoni
|Minor unit symbol
|Tajikistani Somoni
|Top TJS conversion
|TJS to USD
|Top TJS chart
|TJS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni10, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni25, Tajikistani Somoni50, 索莫尼1, 索莫尼3, 索莫尼5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tajikistani Somoni1, Tajikistani Somoni5, Tajikistani Somoni20, Tajikistani Somoni50, 索莫尼1, 索莫尼3, 索莫尼5, 索莫尼10, 索莫尼20, 索莫尼50, 索莫尼100, 索莫尼200, 索莫尼500
|Central bank
|Bank of Tajikistan
|Users
塔吉克斯坦
