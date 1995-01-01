mwk
MWK - 馬拉威克瓦查

The 馬拉威克瓦查 is the currency of 馬拉威. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬拉威克瓦查 exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK, and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find 馬拉威克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.

馬拉威克瓦查 Stats

Name馬拉威克瓦查
SymbolMK
Minor unit1/100 = Tambala
Minor unit symbolTambala
Top MWK conversionMWK to USD
Top MWK chartMWK to USD chart

馬拉威克瓦查 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tambala1, Tambala2, Tambala5, Tambala50, MK1, MK5, MK10, MK15, MK20, MK40, MK50, MK75, MK100
Bank notesFreq used: MK5, MK10, MK20, MK50, MK100, MK200, MK500, MK1000
Central bankReserve Bank of Malawi
Users
馬拉威

