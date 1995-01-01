MWK - 馬拉威克瓦查

The 馬拉威克瓦查 is the currency of 馬拉威. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬拉威克瓦查 exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawi Kwacha is MWK , and the currency symbol is MK. Below, you'll find 馬拉威克瓦查 rates and a currency converter.