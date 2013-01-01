hrk
HRK - 克羅地亞庫納

The 克羅地亞庫納 is the currency of 克羅地亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 克羅地亞庫納 exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatia Kuna is HRK, and the currency symbol is kn. Below, you'll find 克羅地亞庫納 rates and a currency converter.

The Croatian Kuna (HRK) was replaced by the Euro (EUR) on January 1, 2013. The Kuna is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 14, 2023.

克羅地亞庫納 Stats

Name克羅地亞庫納
Symbolkn
Minor unit1/100 = lipa
Minor unit symbollp
Top HRK conversionHRK to USD
Top HRK chartHRK to USD chart

克羅地亞庫納 Profile

CoinsFreq used: lp5, lp10, lp20, lp50, kn1, kn2, kn5
Rarely used: lp1, lp2, kn25
Bank notesFreq used: kn5, kn10, kn20, kn50, kn100, kn200, kn500, kn1000
Central bankCroatian National Bank
Users
克羅地亞

