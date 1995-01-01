hkd
HKD - 香港元

The 香港元 is the currency of 香港. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 香港元 exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollar is HKD, and the currency symbol is $.

During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.

In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.

香港元 Stats

Name香港元
SymbolHK$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top HKD conversionHKD to USD
Top HKD chartHKD to USD chart

香港元 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
Central bankHong Kong Monetary Authority
Users
香港

