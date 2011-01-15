EEK - 愛沙尼亞克朗

The 愛沙尼亞克朗 is the currency of 愛沙尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 愛沙尼亞克朗 exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK , and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find 愛沙尼亞克朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.