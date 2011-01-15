eek
EEK - 愛沙尼亞克朗

The 愛沙尼亞克朗 is the currency of 愛沙尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 愛沙尼亞克朗 exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find 愛沙尼亞克朗 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

愛沙尼亞克朗 Stats

Name愛沙尼亞克朗
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

愛沙尼亞克朗 Profile

Users
愛沙尼亞

