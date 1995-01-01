cop
COP - 哥倫比亞披索

The 哥倫比亞披索 is the currency of 哥倫比亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥倫比亞披索 exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 哥倫比亞披索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

哥倫比亞披索 Stats

Name哥倫比亞披索
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

哥倫比亞披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
哥倫比亞

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.415
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903588
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666639

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%