BGN - 保加利亞列弗

The 保加利亞列弗 is the currency of 保加利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 保加利亞列弗 exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgaria Lev is BGN, and the currency symbol is лв. Below, you'll find 保加利亞列弗 rates and a currency converter.

保加利亞列弗 Stats

Name保加利亞列弗
Symbolлв
Minor unit1/100 = Stotinki
Minor unit symbolстотинки
Top BGN conversionBGN to USD
Top BGN chartBGN to USD chart

保加利亞列弗 Profile

NicknamesKint (masc), Kinta (fem)
CoinsFreq used: стотинки1, стотинки2, стотинки5, стотинки10, стотинки20, стотинки50, лв1
Bank notesFreq used: лв2, лв5, лв10, лв20, лв50, лв100
Rarely used: лв1
Central bankBulgarian National Bank
Users
保加利亞

