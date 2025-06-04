Monaco IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number MC58 1122 2000 0101 2345 6789 030 Copy

ISO Country Code MC (Monaco) IBAN check Digits 58 BBAN 1122 2000 0101 2345 6789 030 Bank Identifier 11222 Branch Identifier 00001 Account Number 01234567890 BBAN Check Digit(s) 30 SEPA Member Yes

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.