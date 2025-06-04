IBAN Country List

  1. Pradžia
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andora
ae
AE -
Jungtiniai Arabų Emyratai
al
AL -
Albanija
at
AT -
Austrija
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbaidžanas
B
ba
BA -
Bosnija ir Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgija
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgarija
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Sen Bartelemi
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazilija
bh
BH -
Bahreinas
C
ch
CH -
Šveicarija
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kosta Rika
cy
CY -
Kipras
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Čekija
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Vokietija
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danija
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikos Respublika
E
ee
EE -
Estija
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Ispanija
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Suomija
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Farerų salos
fr
FR -
Prancūzija
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Jungtinė Karalystė
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzija
gf
GF -
Prancūzijos Gviana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltaras
gl
GL -
Grenlandija
gp
GP -
Gvadelupa
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Graikija
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Gvatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatija
hu
HU -
Vengrija
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Airija
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izraelis
is
IS -
Islandija
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italija
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordanija
K
kw
KW -
Kuveitas
kz
KZ -
Kazachstanas
L
lb
LB -
Libanas
lc
LC -
Sent Lusija
li
LI -
Lichtenšteinas
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Lietuva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Liuksemburgas
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvija
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monakas
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Juodkalnija
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
San Martenas
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Makedonija
mq
MQ -
Martinika
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritanija
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauricijus
N
nc
NC -
Naujoji Kaledonija
nl
NL -
Nyderlandai
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norvegija
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Prancūzijos Polinezija
pk
PK -
Pakistanas
pl
PL -
Lenkija
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Sen Pjeras ir Mikelonas
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugalija
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Kataras
R
re
RE -
Reunjonas
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumunija
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbija
S
sa
SA -
Saudo Arabija
se
SE -
Švedija
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovėnija
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marinas
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakija
(SEPA)
st
ST -
San Tomė ir Prinsipė
T
tf
TF -
Prancūzijos Pietų sritys
tn
TN -
Tunisas
tr
TR -
Turkija
V
vg
VG -
Mergelių salos (Didžioji Britanija)
W
wf
WF -
Volisas ir Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Majotas
(SEPA)

