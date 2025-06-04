IBAN Country List

  1. Početna
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

Browse all countries

A
ad
AD -
Andora
ae
AE -
Ujedinjeni Arapski Emirati
al
AL -
Albanija
at
AT -
Austrija
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Azerbajdžan
B
ba
BA -
Bosna i Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgija
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bugarska
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Sveti Bartolomej
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazil
bh
BH -
Bahrein
C
ch
CH -
Švicarska
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostarika
cy
CY -
Cipar
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Češka
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Njemačka
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danska
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikanska Republika
E
ee
EE -
Estonija
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Španjolska
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finska
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Farski otoci
fr
FR -
Francuska
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzija
gf
GF -
Francuska Gvajana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grenland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grčka
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Gvatemala
H
hr
HR -
Hrvatska
hu
HU -
Mađarska
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irska
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italija
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordan
K
kw
KW -
Kuvajt
kz
KZ -
Kazahstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Sveta Lucija
li
LI -
Lihtenštajn
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luksemburg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvija
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavija
me
ME -
Crna Gora
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Makedonija
mq
MQ -
Martinik
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritanija
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauricijus
N
nc
NC -
Nova Kaledonija
nl
NL -
Nizozemska
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norveška
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francuska Polinezija
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Poljska
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Sveti Petar i Mikelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumunjska
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Srbija
S
sa
SA -
Saudijska Arabija
se
SE -
Švedska
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenija
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovačka
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Sveti Toma i Princip
T
tf
TF -
Francuski južni teritoriji
tn
TN -
Tunis
tr
TR -
Turska
V
vg
VG -
Britanski Djevičanski otoci
W
wf
WF -
Otoci Wallis i Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

