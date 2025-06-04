What is the Calling Code for the United States? Calling the US Explained



Key takeaways

Understand the essential components of dialing into the United States, including country codes, dialing codes, and area codes.

Learn how to properly format a US phone number and what each part represents.

Discover troubleshooting tips, fee considerations, and answers to common FAQs for a smooth calling experience.

Need to call someone in the United States? Getting the phone codes right makes all the difference between a successful connection and a frustrating failed call. Many international callers struggle with US dialing formats, but it doesn't have to be complicated.

In this article, we'll walk you through everything you need to make successful calls to the United States. From country codes to area codes, proper formatting to troubleshooting tips—we've got you covered for a seamless calling experience across borders.



What is a country code?

A country code serves as your gateway to international calling. It’s a numerical prefix that works to route your calls to the correct country. You’ll need to know both country and exit codes to call abroad. While a country code tells your provider which country to send your call to, an exit code is a country-specific code you enter before making an international call.



What is the country code for the United States?

The United States country code is +1.

When calling a US number from abroad, you must first dial your country's international exit code, followed by +1, and then the recipient’s phone number.

For example, calling from the UK to the US: 00 + 1 + (area code) + (local number)



What is a dialing code?

In the US calling system, dialing codes direct your call to specific regions within the country. They're essential for navigating America's vast phone network.

Country codes vs. dialing codes

Country code (+1) : Works like an international address, directing your call to the United States

Dialing code (like 212 for New York City): Functions as a local address, routing your call to the right region once it reaches the US







What are the most common dialing codes in the US?

Each US region has a unique area code. Here are some of the most common ones:

Common U.S. dialing codes¹

City Area Code(s) Example Number Format New York, NY 212, 917, 718 +1 212-345-6789 Los Angeles, CA 213, 310, 424 +1 310-345-6789 Chicago, IL 312, 773, 872 +1 312-345-6789 Houston, TX 281, 713, 832 +1 713-345-6789 Miami, FL 305, 786 +1 305-345-6789 Las Vegas, NV 702, 725 +1 702-345-6789 Washington, DC 202, 771 +1 202-345-6789 San Francisco, CA 415,628 +1 415-345-6789

Always check for updated area codes, as some cities have multiple.



Breaking down a US phone number

A standard US phone number follows this structure: (XXX) YYY-ZZZZ

Here's what each part means:

+1 – Country code: Add this when calling from outside the US

(XXX) – Area code: Points to a specific geographic region (like 212 for New York)

YYY-ZZZZ – Local number: The unique number assigned to the recipient

For example, to call a Los Angeles number (310-345-6789) from abroad, you'd dial +1 310-345-6789.



Why did my call to the US not go through?

Having trouble reaching someone in the United States? Connection issues when calling internationally are common but usually easy to fix.

Check these common roadblocks:

Incomplete dialing sequence : Forgetting the international exit code or the +1 US country code is the most frequent mistake

Area code errors : US area codes change occasionally, and some regions have multiple codes

Plan limitations : Many basic mobile plans don't automatically include international calling capabilities

Provider restrictions: Some carriers require activation of international services, even for occasional calls

Try these simple solutions:

Double-check your dialing format : The complete sequence should be [your country's exit code] + 1 + [10-digit US number]

Confirm the current area code : If a number hasn't worked for years, the area might now use a different code

Contact your provider: A quick call to your carrier can verify if your plan supports international calls and activate this feature if needed







What to know before calling the US

International calls often come with additional costs. Before dialing, keep these considerations in mind:

Check your rates : Call your mobile provider to understand exactly what you'll pay for US calls

Know the fee difference : Some carriers charge more for calls to US mobile phones than to landlines

Consider digital alternatives: Services like WhatsApp, Skype, or Zoom can offer significant savings when calling internationally



Common FAQ questions about calling the US

Navigating international calls doesn't have to be complicated. Here are answers to the most frequent questions about calling the United States, helping you stay connected without the confusion.

Do I need to dial differently for mobile vs. landline numbers in the US?

No, the dialing format is the same for both mobile and landline numbers.

What exit codes are commonly used in different countries?

UK: 00

US: 011

Australia: 0011

India: 00

Canada: 011 (same as the US exit code)

Are there peak hours or restrictions when calling the US?

No, but call charges may vary based on peak/off-peak hours from your provider.

Can I use online calling platforms instead of traditional dialing?

Yes. Apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, and Google Voice allow you to call US numbers using WiFi or data, often at lower costs.

How do I verify that I have the correct area code?

Check a reliable area code lookup tool or confirm with the recipient.



Keeping connected across borders

Understanding US calling codes makes staying in touch with contacts in America straightforward and hassle-free. With the right country code, area code, and dialing format, you can confidently connect with family, friends, or colleagues without the frustration of failed calls or unexpected charges. And when your conversations lead to sending money to the US, remember that Xe offers competitive rates and fast transfers to help you stay financially connected too.



