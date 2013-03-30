Connexion
ugx
UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Le Ugandan Shilling est la monnaie du Uganda. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Ugandan Shilling le plus populaire est le taux UGX à USD. Le code de devise pour Uganda Shilling est UGX, et le symbole monétaire est USh. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Ugandan Shilling et un convertisseur de devises.

Notice: As of March 30, 2013, the 1987 series of UGX is no longer legal tender. The currency will be exchangeable at any commercial bank until May 30, 2013 and at any Bank of Uganda branch until December 30, 2013.

Prior to the 1900's, one of the earliest forms of currency used in Uganda was the Indian Rupee. In 1906, the East African Rupee replaced the Indian Rupee and was used throughout Uganda, Kenya, and Tanganyika. The East African Florin replaced the Rupee at par in 1920, but just one year later, the East African Currency Board introduced the East African Shilling; it was pegged to one Shilling Sterling and was valued at a rate of 2 Shillings to 1 Florin.

In 1966 the Bank of Uganda was established and the first Ugandan Shilling was introduced. The banknotes and coin changed several times as a result of changes in regime. Due to high inflation, a new Shilling was created in 1987 at a rate of 100 old Shillings to 1 new one. On March 2013, the 1987 series of UGX was demonetized and in April 2013, the minor currency unit was changed from 100 to 0.

Statistiques de Ugandan Shilling

NomUgandan Shilling
SymboleUGX
Unité mineure
Symbole d'unité mineure
Conversion de UGX la plus élevéeUGX à USD
Top UGX graphiqueGraphique UGX à USD

Profil de Ugandan Shilling

PiècesFreq used: undefined5, undefined10, undefined50, undefined100, undefined200, undefined500, undefined1000, UGX1, UGX2
Billets de banqueFreq used: UGX1000, UGX2000, UGX5000, UGX10,000, UGX20,000, UGX50,000
Banque centraleBank of Uganda
Utilisateurs
Uganda

