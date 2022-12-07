ERP integration made seamless
Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy platform allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.
Webinars
Learn how our embedded payments work, explore best practices for finance teams, and discover the latest technologies to unlock the full potential of your ERP system — all at your convenience.
Customer stories
Read real customer stories to see how businesses have implemented Xe's embedded payments and FX solutions into their ERP solutions to streamline their accounts payable process.
Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay employee and vendor expenses globally. Leave file transfers and manual accounting entries in the past as Xe streamlines your accounting process.
With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.
Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.
With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.
With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.
Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.
With 280 million+ visitors to Xe, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and global payments.
We offer expertise to over 18,000 global corporate users to help them reach their unique business goals.
With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
We're the currency authority
There’s a reason 280+ million people visit Xe every year. We offer accurate rates and simple FX solutions with decades of experience.
Safety and security
As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to process $115+ billion of global business annually. Your security is our priority.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
No surprise fees
We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions with no minimum transfer amount and near zero fees.
Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.
Questions about Xe's ERP integrations
Xe’s ERP solution helps businesses manage international payments directly from their ERP platform. Automate global transactions, accounts payable, and reconciliation tasks across 190+ countries and 130+ currencies.