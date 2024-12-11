To get started:

Log in or register for a free business profile.

Fill in your business details such as your company name, address, annual FX volume, and expected currencies.

Verify your identity.

Select the risk-management product you are interested in. Choose from forward contracts, limit orders or option contracts.

Fund your margin or payment. Forwards and options typically require an initial margin of 5% to 10%, while limit orders have no upfront cost.

Book and manage your hedge online 24/7 or via our FX desk.