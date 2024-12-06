Fast, reliable mass payments
Send money internationally with Xe Mass Payments, processing up to 250 payments per request. Our Mass Payment solution is perfect for payroll, supplier payments, and other critical business transactions, ensuring fast processing times and reliable results. Contact Xe today to learn more.
Xe Mass Payments can be used as a stand-alone platform or integrated directly into your financial and accounting systems via our API. Choose the option that best supports your business operations and goals.
With 30+ years of experience in currency exchange, we’re trusted by businesses worldwide to send money internationally. Our competitive rates and no surprise fees speak for themselves.
Reliability
Over 280+ million people visit Xe online every year. Our global payment solutions are built on decades of experience.
Security
As a proud partner of Euronet, our customers trust us to process over $115 billion of international payments annually.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Use our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
No surprise fees
We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no sending limits and Xe’s low fees.
Mass Payments features
Simple file upload: Upload your payment files, reducing time and effort.
Automated payment validation: Xe Mass Payments help prevent costly errors with built-in payment detail validation, saving your from mistakes.
Multi-currency support: Process payments in 130+ currencies from a single file. This helps managing payments easy and seamless.
Scheduled payments: Ensure your international payments arrive on time.
Mass Payments business benefits
Save time: Reduce manual effort by automating payment tasks, which allows your business to focus on growth, strategy and goals.
Speed up transfers: Process high-volume payments in minutes, not days.
Streamline resources: Xe Mass Payments will help your business simplify operations to reduce reliance on additional staff or costly technologies.
Lower costs: We have lower fees and better exchange rates than banks, so you can save money when you send money internationally.
Interested in how Xe Mass Payments can benefit your business? Simplify high volume global transfers. Contact us to discuss your needs.
FAQ Xe Mass Payments
Xe Mass Payments is a payment solutions that allows business users to make up to 250 international payments in a single request. This is a great solution for payroll, vendor disbursements, supplier payments, and recurring cross-border transactions. Mass Payments can be used as a stand-alone service or integrated into your financial and accounting systems.