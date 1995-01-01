CHF - Swiss Franc

Le Swiss Franc est la monnaie du Switzerland. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Swiss Franc le plus populaire est le taux CHF à USD. Le code de devise pour Switzerland Franc est CHF, et le symbole monétaire est CHF. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Swiss Franc et un convertisseur de devises.
Importance of the Swiss Franc
The Swiss Franc has a reputation for being a safe haven or hard currency; it is often purchased during financial uncertainty due to its reliability and stability. Regularly used as a global reserve currency, the Swiss Franc is the sixth most traded currency in the world. All CHF banknotes feature the four national languages of Switzerland: Germany, Romansh, French, and Italian.
Brief History of Swiss Franc
Prior to the Helvetic Republic, over 860 different coins circulated in Switzerland. In 1798, the Franc currency was introduced and used until 1803 along with a number of foreign currencies. During this time, there was a complex currency system comprising over 8,000 different coins and banknotes in circulation. Under the Federal Coinage Act, all currencies were replaced by the Swiss Franc, which was introduced at par with the French Franc in 1850. Switzerland adopted the gold standard in 1865 as a member of the Latin Monetary Union, legally maintaining it until 2000.
|Nom
|Swiss Franc
|Symbole
|CHF
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = Rappen
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Rp.
|Conversion de CHF la plus élevée
|CHF à USD
|Top CHF graphique
|Graphique CHF à USD
|Surnoms
|Stutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
|Pièces
|Freq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
|Banque centrale
|Swiss National Bank
|Utilisateurs
Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein
