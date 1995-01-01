Connexion
chf
CHF - Swiss Franc

Le Swiss Franc est la monnaie du Switzerland. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Swiss Franc le plus populaire est le taux CHF à USD. Le code de devise pour Switzerland Franc est CHF, et le symbole monétaire est CHF. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Swiss Franc et un convertisseur de devises.

Importance of the Swiss Franc
The Swiss Franc has a reputation for being a safe haven or hard currency; it is often purchased during financial uncertainty due to its reliability and stability. Regularly used as a global reserve currency, the Swiss Franc is the sixth most traded currency in the world. All CHF banknotes feature the four national languages of Switzerland: Germany, Romansh, French, and Italian.

Brief History of Swiss Franc
Prior to the Helvetic Republic, over 860 different coins circulated in Switzerland. In 1798, the Franc currency was introduced and used until 1803 along with a number of foreign currencies. During this time, there was a complex currency system comprising over 8,000 different coins and banknotes in circulation. Under the Federal Coinage Act, all currencies were replaced by the Swiss Franc, which was introduced at par with the French Franc in 1850. Switzerland adopted the gold standard in 1865 as a member of the Latin Monetary Union, legally maintaining it until 2000.

Statistiques de Swiss Franc

NomSwiss Franc
SymboleCHF
Unité mineure1/100 = Rappen
Symbole d'unité mineureRp.
Conversion de CHF la plus élevéeCHF à USD
Top CHF graphiqueGraphique CHF à USD

Profil de Swiss Franc

SurnomsStutz, Stei, Eier (Swiss), Chuffs
PiècesFreq used: 5Rp., 10Rp., 20Rp., 50Rp., CHF1, CHF2, CHF5
Billets de banqueFreq used: CHF10, CHF20, CHF50, CHF100, CHF200, CHF1000
Banque centraleSwiss National Bank
Utilisateurs
Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Campione d'Italia, Büsingen am Hochrhein

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxChangement
EUR / USD1,13701
GBP / EUR1,16666
USD / JPY142,379
GBP / USD1,32650
USD / CHF0,818457
USD / CAD1,38677
EUR / JPY161,886
AUD / USD0,636946

Taux d'intérêt de la Banque centrale

DeviseTaux d'intérêt
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %