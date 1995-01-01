Connexion
sar
SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Le Saudi Arabian Riyal est la monnaie du Saudi Arabia. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Saudi Arabian Riyal le plus populaire est le taux SAR à USD. Le code de devise pour Saudi Arabia Riyal est SAR, et le symbole monétaire est ﷼. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Saudi Arabian Riyal et un convertisseur de devises.

Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.

When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.

Statistiques de Saudi Arabian Riyal

NomSaudi Arabian Riyal
Symbole
Unité mineure1/100 = Halala
Symbole d'unité mineureHalala
Conversion de SAR la plus élevéeSAR à USD
Top SAR graphiqueGraphique SAR à USD

Profil de Saudi Arabian Riyal

PiècesFreq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
Billets de banqueFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Banque centraleSaudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Utilisateurs
Saudi Arabia

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxChangement
EUR / USD1,13698
GBP / EUR1,16649
USD / JPY142,383
GBP / USD1,32627
USD / CHF0,818464
USD / CAD1,38655
EUR / JPY161,886
AUD / USD0,636952

Taux d'intérêt de la Banque centrale

DeviseTaux d'intérêt
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %