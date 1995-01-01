SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Le Saudi Arabian Riyal est la monnaie du Saudi Arabia. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Saudi Arabian Riyal le plus populaire est le taux SAR à USD. Le code de devise pour Saudi Arabia Riyal est SAR, et le symbole monétaire est ﷼. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Saudi Arabian Riyal et un convertisseur de devises.
Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.
When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.
|Nom
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|Symbole
|﷼
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = Halala
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Halala
|Conversion de SAR la plus élevée
|SAR à USD
|Top SAR graphique
|Graphique SAR à USD
|Pièces
|Freq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Banque centrale
|Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
|Utilisateurs
Saudi Arabia
