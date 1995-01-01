Connexion
pkr
PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Le Pakistani Rupee est la monnaie du Pakistan. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Pakistani Rupee le plus populaire est le taux PKR à USD. Le code de devise pour Pakistan Rupee est PKR, et le symbole monétaire est ₨. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Pakistani Rupee et un convertisseur de devises.

Currency in British India
Much of the monetary history of Pakistan is shared with that of India, as Pakistan was part of India up until 1947. In 1825, British India adopted a silver standard system based on the Rupee and was used until the late 20th century. Although India was a colony of Britain, it never accepted the Sterling Pound. In 1866, financial establishments collapsed and control of paper money was shifted to the British government, with the presidency banks being dismantled a year later. That same year, the Victoria Portrait series of notes was issued in honor of Queen Victoria, and remained in use for approximately 50 years.

The Pakistani Rupee Post-Independence
When Pakistan became independent in 1947, Indian Rupees with a Pakistan stamp were used as a temporary currency. One year later, in1948, the Pakistani Rupee was introduced keeping its peg to the British Pound. In 1961, the Pakistani Rupee was decimalized, and the annas subunits were replaced with the paise. The Pakistani Rupee changed to a managed float regime in 1982.

Statistiques de Pakistani Rupee

NomPakistani Rupee
Symbole
Unité mineure1/100 = Paisa
Symbole d'unité mineurePaisa
Conversion de PKR la plus élevéePKR à USD
Top PKR graphiqueGraphique PKR à USD

Profil de Pakistani Rupee

PiècesFreq used: ₨1, ₨2, ₨5
Billets de banqueFreq used: ₨10, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨20
Banque centraleState Bank of Pakistan
Utilisateurs
Pakistan

