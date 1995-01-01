NOK - Norwegian Krone

Le Norwegian Krone est la monnaie du Norway. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Norwegian Krone le plus populaire est le taux NOK à USD. Le code de devise pour Norway Krone est NOK, et le symbole monétaire est kr. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Norwegian Krone et un convertisseur de devises.
The Rigsdaler was used as the main form of currency in Norway until 1816. During this time, Danish currency also circulated in Norway, as the two countries were in a political union. In 1816, the modern central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, was established and the monetary unit was changed to Speciedaler. The currency got devalued in 1830 and was then pegged to silver on a fixed basis. In 1875, Norway joined the Scandinavian Monetary Union (SMU) and adopted the Krone as its official currency. The union lasted until 1914, though all the countries kept their respective currencies afterwards. The Norwegian Krone moved on and off of a gold standard and was also pegged to a number of different currencies at various rates.
|Nom
|Norwegian Krone
|Symbole
|kr
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = øre
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|øre
|Conversion de NOK la plus élevée
|NOK à USD
|Top NOK graphique
|Graphique NOK à USD
|Pièces
|Freq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr20
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: kr50, kr100, kr200, kr500, kr1000
|Banque centrale
|Norges Bank
|Utilisateurs
Norway, Bouvet Island, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Queen Maud Land, Peter I Island
Norway, Bouvet Island, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Queen Maud Land, Peter I Island
Je veux...Envoyez un virement d'argent pas cher aux États-UnisEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers le Royaume-UniEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher au CanadaEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers l'AustralieEnvoyer un virement d'argent pas cher vers la Nouvelle-ZélandeAbonnez-vous aux mises à jour par e-mail de NOKObtenez les tarifs de NOK sur mon téléphoneObtenir une API de données de devise NOK pour mon entreprise
|Devise
|Taux
|Changement
|EUR / USD
|1,13705
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,16649
|▲
|USD / JPY
|142,382
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,32636
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,818496
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,38652
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|161,895
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,636960
|▼