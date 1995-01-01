Connexion
nok
NOK - Norwegian Krone

Le Norwegian Krone est la monnaie du Norway. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Norwegian Krone le plus populaire est le taux NOK à USD. Le code de devise pour Norway Krone est NOK, et le symbole monétaire est kr. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Norwegian Krone et un convertisseur de devises.

The Rigsdaler was used as the main form of currency in Norway until 1816. During this time, Danish currency also circulated in Norway, as the two countries were in a political union. In 1816, the modern central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, was established and the monetary unit was changed to Speciedaler. The currency got devalued in 1830 and was then pegged to silver on a fixed basis. In 1875, Norway joined the Scandinavian Monetary Union (SMU) and adopted the Krone as its official currency. The union lasted until 1914, though all the countries kept their respective currencies afterwards. The Norwegian Krone moved on and off of a gold standard and was also pegged to a number of different currencies at various rates.

  • 1916-1920, 1928-1931: The Krone is put on a gold standard
  • 1931: The currency is fixed to the British Pound at a rate of 19.9 Kroner to 1 Pound
  • 1939: It is re-pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 4.4. Kroner to 1 Dollar
  • 1940: Under German occupation, it is re-pegged to the Reichsmark at a rate of 1 Krone to 0.6 Reichsmark
  • 1945: The peg is switched to the Pound, this time at a rate of 20 Kroner to 1 Pound
  • 1949: The Krone’s peg changes to the US Dollar at a rate of 7.142 NOK to 1 USD
  • 1971: The Norwegian Krone begins to float freely in the market
  • 1978: The NOK is then linked to a basket of currencies
  • 1992: The currency is let to float freely in the market

Statistiques de Norwegian Krone

NomNorwegian Krone
Symbolekr
Unité mineure1/100 = øre
Symbole d'unité mineureøre
Conversion de NOK la plus élevéeNOK à USD
Top NOK graphiqueGraphique NOK à USD

Profil de Norwegian Krone

PiècesFreq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr20
Billets de banqueFreq used: kr50, kr100, kr200, kr500, kr1000
Banque centraleNorges Bank
Utilisateurs
Norway, Bouvet Island, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Queen Maud Land, Peter I Island

