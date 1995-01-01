Connexion
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Le Kuwaiti Dinar est la monnaie du Kuwait. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Kuwaiti Dinar le plus populaire est le taux KWD à USD. Le code de devise pour Kuwait Dinar est KWD, et le symbole monétaire est KD. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Kuwaiti Dinar et un convertisseur de devises.

Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.

In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.

Statistiques de Kuwaiti Dinar

NomKuwaiti Dinar
Symboleك
Unité mineure1/1000 = Fils
Symbole d'unité mineureFils
Conversion de KWD la plus élevéeKWD à USD
Top KWD graphiqueGraphique KWD à USD

Profil de Kuwaiti Dinar

PiècesFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
Billets de banqueFreq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
Utilisateurs
Kuwait

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxChangement
EUR / USD1,13706
GBP / EUR1,16662
USD / JPY142,386
GBP / USD1,32652
USD / CHF0,818571
USD / CAD1,38650
EUR / JPY161,902
AUD / USD0,636941

Taux d'intérêt de la Banque centrale

DeviseTaux d'intérêt
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %