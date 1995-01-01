KRW - South Korean Won

Le South Korean Won est la monnaie du Korea (South). Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change South Korean Won le plus populaire est le taux KRW à USD. Le code de devise pour Korea (South) Won est KRW, et le symbole monétaire est ₩. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs South Korean Won et un convertisseur de devises.
In 1633, the Korean Mun, made up of copper and bronze coins, was made the principal currency of Korea. The Mun was used for over two centuries, until it was replaced in 1892 by the Yang, the first decimalized Korean currency. In 1902, the Won was introduced as the official currency of Korea, with an exchange rate of 1 Won to 5 Yang. The Bank of Korea was established in 1909, but changed its name to Bank of Joseon when Korea was annexed by Japan one year later. Under Japanese rule, Korea was forced to adopt the Korean Yen, replacing the Won at par.
Following World War II, in 1945, South Korea established the Won as the country’s official currency, replacing the Yen at par. The Won was originally pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 15 Won to 1 Dollar, with the peg rate changing multiple times until 1951. Due to the drastic drop in value, the currency was yet again replaced. In 1953, the Korean Hwan was introduced at a rate of 1 Hwan to 100 Won. In 1962, a second Korean Won was established, replacing the Korean Hwan at a rate of 1 KRW to 10 Hwan. Again the Won was fixed to the US Dollar with the peg rate changing multiple times until 1997, when it began to float freely in the market.
|Nom
|South Korean Won
|Symbole
|₩
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = Jeon
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Jeon
|Conversion de KRW la plus élevée
|KRW à USD
|Top KRW graphique
|Graphique KRW à USD
|Pièces
|Freq used: ₩100, ₩500
Rarely used: ₩1, ₩5, ₩10, ₩50
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: ₩1000, ₩5000, ₩10000, ₩50000
|Banque centrale
|The Bank of Korea
|Utilisateurs
Korea (South)
Korea (South)
