ISK - Icelandic Krona

Le Icelandic Krona est la monnaie du Iceland. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Icelandic Krona le plus populaire est le taux ISK à USD. Le code de devise pour Iceland Krona est ISK, et le symbole monétaire est kr. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Icelandic Krona et un convertisseur de devises.
Being a former member of Denmark, Iceland used the Danish Rigsdaler and then the Danish Krone. In 1885, the country began issuing its own banknotes. Under Danish rule, Iceland was connected to the Scandinavian Monetary Union until 1914 when the monetary union disbanded. In 1918, Iceland gained autonomy from Denmark and the Icelandic Króna was established as the country's official currency. This first Krona suffered hyperinflation and in 1981, a reform took place to revalue the currency by a factor of 100. New notes and coins were issued and the ISO currency code was changed from ISJ to ISK.
Iceland's 2008 Financial Crisis
In 2008, the country suffered a financial crisis where the banking sector collapsed. The value of the Krona plummeted. Although the Central Bank tried to stabilize it by pegging it against the euro, the Krona continued to fall. Since then, there has been debate as to whether or not Iceland should adopt a more stable currency. The euro and the Canadian Dollar have been favored, though opinions are still mixed.
|Nom
|Icelandic Krona
|Symbole
|kr
|Unité mineure
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Conversion de ISK la plus élevée
|ISK à USD
|Top ISK graphique
|Graphique ISK à USD
|Pièces
|Freq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr50, kr100
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: kr500, kr1000, kr2000, kr5000, kr10000
|Banque centrale
|Central Bank of Iceland
|Utilisateurs
Iceland
Iceland
Je veux...Envoyez un virement d'argent pas cher aux États-UnisEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers le Royaume-UniEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher au CanadaEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers l'AustralieEnvoyer un virement d'argent pas cher vers la Nouvelle-ZélandeAbonnez-vous aux mises à jour par e-mail de ISKObtenez les tarifs de ISK sur mon téléphoneObtenir une API de données de devise ISK pour mon entreprise
|Devise
|Taux
|Changement
|EUR / USD
|1,13691
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,16676
|▲
|USD / JPY
|142,381
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,32650
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,818607
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,38654
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|161,874
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,636934
|▼