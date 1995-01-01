HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Le Hong Kong Dollar est la monnaie du Hong Kong. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Hong Kong Dollar le plus populaire est le taux HKD à USD. Le code de devise pour Hong Kong Dollar est HKD, et le symbole monétaire est $. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Hong Kong Dollar et un convertisseur de devises.
During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.
In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.
|Nom
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Symbole
|HK$
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = Cent
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Cent
|Conversion de HKD la plus élevée
|HKD à USD
|Top HKD graphique
|Graphique HKD à USD
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
|Banque centrale
|Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|Utilisateurs
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
|Devise
|Taux
|Changement
|EUR / USD
|1,13691
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,16676
|▲
|USD / JPY
|142,381
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,32650
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,818607
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,38654
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|161,874
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,636934
|▼