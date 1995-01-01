Connexion
Inscription
  1. Accueil
  2. Encyclopédie des devises
  3. EGP

egp
EGP - Egyptian Pound

Le Egyptian Pound est la monnaie du Egypt. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Egyptian Pound le plus populaire est le taux EGP à USD. Le code de devise pour Egypt Pound est EGP, et le symbole monétaire est £. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Egyptian Pound et un convertisseur de devises.

Select a currency

Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.

In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.

Statistiques de Egyptian Pound

NomEgyptian Pound
Symbole£
Unité mineure1/100 = Piastre
Symbole d'unité mineurePt
Conversion de EGP la plus élevéeEGP à USD
Top EGP graphiqueGraphique EGP à USD

Profil de Egyptian Pound

PiècesFreq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
Billets de banqueFreq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
Banque centraleCentral Bank of Egypt
Utilisateurs
Egypt, Gaza Strip

Pourquoi êtes-vous intéressé par EGP?

Je veux...

Envoyez un virement d'argent pas cher aux États-UnisEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers le Royaume-UniEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher au CanadaEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers l'AustralieEnvoyer un virement d'argent pas cher vers la Nouvelle-ZélandeAbonnez-vous aux mises à jour par e-mail de EGPObtenez les tarifs de EGP sur mon téléphoneObtenir une API de données de devise EGP pour mon entreprise

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxChangement
EUR / USD1,13699
GBP / EUR1,16670
USD / JPY142,378
GBP / USD1,32653
USD / CHF0,818569
USD / CAD1,38670
EUR / JPY161,883
AUD / USD0,636972

Taux d'intérêt de la Banque centrale

DeviseTaux d'intérêt
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %