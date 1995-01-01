DKK - Danish Krone

Le Danish Krone est la monnaie du Denmark. Nos classements de devises montrent que le taux de change Danish Krone le plus populaire est le taux DKK à USD. Le code de devise pour Denmark Krone est DKK, et le symbole monétaire est kr. Ci-dessous, vous trouverez les tarifs Danish Krone et un convertisseur de devises.
Currency in Denmark first came into existence in 1625 with the introduction of the Danish Rigsdaler. The Rigsdaler was a complicated currency, using three subunits: the mark, skilling, and pfenning. The system lacked decimalization and continued to be used until the creation of Scandinavian Monetary Union in 1873. The Union obligated Denmark, Norway, and Sweden to fix their respective currencies against gold, at par with one another, to create monetary stability.
In 1875, the Danish Krone was introduced as Denmark's official legal tender. The Scandinavian Monetary Union dissolved in 1914, when the gold standard was abandoned globally. Denmark kept the Krone currency and attempted to fix it to the gold standard again in 1924, but permanently left it in 1931. The Krone underwent another change when it was pegged to the German Reichsmark during the German occupation from 1940-1945. It was re-pegged to the British Pound and US Dollar following the end of the war.
Danish Krone and the euro
As a part of the European Union, Denmark was originally going to adopt the euro. However, when the euro was launched in 1999, Denmark opted out through the Edinburgh Agreement. In 2000, a referendum was held to decide whether or not the euro would be introduced. 53.2% of the population was opposed to adopting the euro. The Danish Krone remains connected by the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II) with an exchange rate tied within 2.25% of the euro.
|Nom
|Danish Krone
|Symbole
|kr.
|Unité mineure
|1/100 = Øre
|Symbole d'unité mineure
|Øre
|Conversion de DKK la plus élevée
|DKK à USD
|Top DKK graphique
|Graphique DKK à USD
|Pièces
|Freq used: Øre50, kr.1, kr.2, kr.5, kr.10, kr.20
|Billets de banque
|Freq used: kr.50, kr.100, kr.200, kr.500, kr.1000
|Banque centrale
|Danmarks Nationalbank
|Utilisateurs
Denmark, Faroe Islands, Greenland
Denmark, Faroe Islands, Greenland
Je veux...Envoyez un virement d'argent pas cher aux États-UnisEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers le Royaume-UniEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher au CanadaEnvoyez un virement d'argent pas cher vers l'AustralieEnvoyer un virement d'argent pas cher vers la Nouvelle-ZélandeAbonnez-vous aux mises à jour par e-mail de DKKObtenez les tarifs de DKK sur mon téléphoneObtenir une API de données de devise DKK pour mon entreprise
|Devise
|Taux
|Changement
|EUR / USD
|1,13701
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,16666
|▲
|USD / JPY
|142,379
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,32650
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,818457
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,38677
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|161,886
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,636946
|▼