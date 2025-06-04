Maldivian Rufiyaa to Malaysian Ringgit Exchange Rate Chart

MVR to MYR Chart

Maldivian Rufiyaa to Malaysian Ringgit

1 MVR = 0 MYR

Sep 3, 2025, 06:18 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 06:18 UTC
MVR/MYR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16348
GBP / EUR1.14927
USD / JPY148.581
GBP / USD1.33715
USD / CHF0.805224
USD / CAD1.37960
EUR / JPY172.871
AUD / USD0.651481

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

