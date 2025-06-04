Moroccan Dirham to South African Rand Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

MAD to ZAR Chart

Moroccan Dirham to South African Rand

1 MAD = 0 ZAR

Sep 2, 2025, 22:39 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 22:39 UTC
MAD/ZAR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

More Moroccan Dirham info
zar

ZAR - South African Rand

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.

More South African Rand info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16410
GBP / EUR1.15058
USD / JPY148.376
GBP / USD1.33940
USD / CHF0.804694
USD / CAD1.37820
EUR / JPY172.725
AUD / USD0.652062

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide