Japanese Yen to Seborgan Luigino Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

JPY to SPL Chart

Japanese Yen to Seborgan Luigino

1 JPY = 0 SPL

Sep 2, 2025, 00:25 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 00:25 UTC
JPY/SPL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

More Japanese Yen info
spl

SPL - Seborgan Luigino

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.

More Seborgan Luigino info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17090
GBP / EUR1.15638
USD / JPY147.318
GBP / USD1.35401
USD / CHF0.801058
USD / CAD1.37493
EUR / JPY172.494
AUD / USD0.655008

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide