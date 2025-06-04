German Deutsche Mark to Mauritanian Ouguiya Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

DEM to MRU Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 DEM = 0 MRU

Aug 31, 2025, 18:05 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 18:05 UTC
DEM/MRU close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16760
GBP / EUR1.15711
USD / JPY147.057
GBP / USD1.35104
USD / CHF0.802507
USD / CAD1.37452
EUR / JPY171.704
AUD / USD0.654034

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide