zwg
ZWG - Simbabwe-Dollar

The Simbabwe-Dollar is the currency of Simbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Simbabwe-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Simbabwe-Dollar Stats

NameSimbabwe-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Simbabwe-Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWG email updatesGet ZWG rates on my phoneGet a ZWG currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,08305
GBP / EUR1,20185
USD / JPY149,934
GBP / USD1,30167
USD / CHF0,866160
USD / CAD1,37950
EUR / JPY162,387
AUD / USD0,670232

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %