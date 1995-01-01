Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. XCG

xcg
XCG - Karibischer Gulden

The Karibischer Gulden is the currency of Niederländische Antillen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Karibischer Gulden exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Karibischer Gulden rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Karibischer Gulden Stats

NameKaribischer Gulden
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Karibischer Gulden Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Karibischer Gulden

Why are you interested in XCG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCG email updatesGet XCG rates on my phoneGet a XCG currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,09769
GBP / EUR1,16522
USD / JPY147,287
GBP / USD1,27905
USD / CHF0,856463
USD / CAD1,41682
EUR / JPY161,675
AUD / USD0,603183

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %