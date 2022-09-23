SLL - Sierra-leonischer Leone

The Sierra-leonischer Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra-leonischer Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Sierra-leonischer Leone rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sierra-leonischer Leone
|Symbol
|Le
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top SLL conversion
|SLL to USD
|Top SLL chart
|SLL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Sierra Leone
|Users
Sierra Leone
