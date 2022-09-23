sll
SLL - Sierra-leonischer Leone

The Sierra-leonischer Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra-leonischer Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLL, and the currency symbol is Le. Below, you'll find Sierra-leonischer Leone rates and a currency converter.

SLL and SLE are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra-leonischer Leone Stats

NameSierra-leonischer Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top SLL conversionSLL to USD
Top SLL chartSLL to USD chart

Sierra-leonischer Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1000, Le2000, Le5000, Le10000
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone
Users
Sierra Leone

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07362
GBP / EUR1,18019
USD / JPY161,546
GBP / USD1,26708
USD / CHF0,904468
USD / CAD1,36857
EUR / JPY173,439
AUD / USD0,666259

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %