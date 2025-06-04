bam
BAM - Bosnische konvertible Mark

The Bosnische konvertible Mark is the currency of Bosnien und Herzegowina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnische konvertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnische konvertible Mark rates and a currency converter.

Bosnische konvertible Mark Stats

NameBosnische konvertible Mark
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnische konvertible Mark Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnien und Herzegowina

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,17463
GBP / EUR1,16141
USD / JPY145,099
GBP / USD1,36422
USD / CHF0,796158
USD / CAD1,35654
EUR / JPY170,437
AUD / USD0,656886

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %