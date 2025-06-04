IBAN Country List

  1. Hjem
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Forenede Arabiske Emirater
al
AL -
Albanien
at
AT -
Østrig
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Aserbajdsjan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnien-Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgien
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgarien
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasilien
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Schweiz
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Cypern
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tjekkiet
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Tyskland
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danmark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikanske Republik
E
ee
EE -
Estland
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spanien
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finland
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Færøerne
fr
FR -
Frankrig
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Storbritannien
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgien
gf
GF -
Fransk Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grønland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Grækenland
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatien
hu
HU -
Ungarn
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irland
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italien
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordan
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kasakhstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litauen
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxembourg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Letland
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Nordmakedonien
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauretanien
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Ny Kaledonien
nl
NL -
Nederlandene
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norge
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Fransk Polynesien
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polen
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre og Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palæstina
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumænien
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbien
S
sa
SA -
Saudi-Arabien
se
SE -
Sverige
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenien
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakiet
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé og Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Franske Sydlige Territorier
tn
TN -
Tunesien
tr
TR -
Tyrkiet
V
vg
VG -
Britiske Jomfruøer
W
wf
WF -
Wallis og Futunaøerne
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

