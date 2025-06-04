What is the Calling Code for Australia? Calling Australia



Australia's country calling code is +61, used across the entire continent from Sydney to Perth.

Remove the leading 0 from Australian area codes when calling internationally—it's only needed for domestic calls within Australia.

Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane,and Perth have specific area codes. You’ll need to know these codes to ensure your calls connect.

Keen to get in touch with your mates down under? Whether you're calling to ask "How ya going?" to family in Sydney, catching up with friends in Melbourne, or handling business in Brisbane, knowing Australia's calling code makes the difference between a successful connection and a frustrating dead end.

Australia might be on the other side of the world for many of us, but calling there doesn't have to be complicated. This guide covers everything you need to know about Australia's phone system and handy tips to make sure your calls go through every time.



What is the Australia country code?

Australia's international calling code is +61. This code works for the entire country, whether you're calling the bustling cities of Sydney and Melbourne or remote towns in the Outback.







How to call Australia from Abroad

Making a phone call to Australia from overseas is fairly straightforward:

The dialing format:

Your country's exit code (011 from the US/Canada, 00 from most European countries) Australia's country code: 61 The area code without the leading 0 (Australian numbers use 0 for domestic calls, but you drop this internationally) The local phone number

Example: To call a Sydney number (02 1234 5678) from the United States: 011 61 2 1234 5678

Breaking it down:

011 = US exit code for international calls

61 = Australia's country code

2 = Sydney's area code (we dropped the domestic 0)

1234 5678 = the local number

To make things easier, save Australian contacts in your phone with the +61 format. This way, the number works whether you're calling from home or traveling internationally.



Calling within Australia

Australians use a different format when calling each other within the country:

Australian domestic format: 0 + area code + local number

Examples:

Sydney: 02 1234 5678

Melbourne: 03 2345 6789

Brisbane: 07 3456 7890

Australian mobile numbers start with 04 when calling domestically. Remember: that leading 0 is only for calls within Australia. International callers must always drop it.







Australian area codes by city

Here are the area codes for Australia's major cities and regions:

City/Region Area Code Example Number How to Call from Abroad Sydney (NSW) 02 1234 5678 +61 2 1234 5678 Melbourne (VIC) 03 2345 6789 +61 3 2345 6789 Brisbane (QLD) 07 3456 7890 +61 7 3456 7890 Perth (WA) 08 4567 8901 +61 8 4567 8901 Adelaide (SA) 08 5678 9012 +61 8 5678 9012 Hobart (TAS) 03 6789 0123 +61 3 6789 0123 Darwin (NT) 08 7890 1234 +61 8 7890 1234 Canberra (ACT) 02 8901 2345 +61 2 8901 2345 Gold Coast (QLD) 07 9012 3456 +61 7 9012 3456 Newcastle (NSW) 02 0123 4567 +61 2 0123 4567



How Australian area codes work

Australia's area codes are organized by state and territory, which makes them pretty easy to remember:

02 : New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory (Sydney, Canberra)

03 : Victoria and Tasmania (Melbourne, Hobart)

07 : Queensland (Brisbane, Gold Coast)

08: Western Australia, South Australia, and Northern Territory (Perth, Adelaide, Darwin)

This system has been in place for decades and covers the entire continent, from the major cities to remote rural areas.



Calling Australian mobile phones

Australian mobile numbers follow the same international format as landlines:

Australian mobile format : 04XX XXX XXX (domestic)

International format: +61 4XX XXX XXX

All Australian mobile numbers start with 04 when dialing domestically. When calling from overseas, replace that 0 with +61 to reach any Australian mobile phone.



Common dialing mistakes

Here are the most frequent errors people make when calling Australia:

Forgetting to drop the 0

This is by far the most common mistake. Australian numbers always start with 0 when you're calling within Australia, but you’ll need to remove this 0 when calling from abroad.

Wrong: +61 02 1234 5678 Right: +61 2 1234 5678

Using the wrong exit code

Different countries have different exit codes for international calls:

US/Canada: 011

Most of Europe: 00

Some countries use other codes—check with your phone company

Confusing +61 and 0061

Both represent Australia's country code, but +61 is the standard modern format. The difference between +61 and 0061 dialing codes is mostly about presentation. While both will connect you to Australia, +61 is what you'll see on most phones and contact lists.







Tips for successful calls to Australia

Want to make sure your calls to Australia go smoothly? Here's what works:

Double-check the number format before dialing: Getting the area code wrong can send your call to the wrong state entirely. Mind Australia's time zones: Australia spans three main time zones (AEST, ACST, AWST) and uses daylight saving in some states but not others. Sydney and Melbourne can be up to 3 hours ahead of Perth, so make sure you know what time it is where you're calling. Know about special numbers: Australian toll-free numbers (1800 or 1300) usually don't work from overseas, and premium numbers have special rules for international callers.

Understanding Australian time zones

Australia's time zones can be tricky because different states follow different rules:

Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra

Central Standard Time (ACST) : Adelaide

Central Standard Time (ACST) : Darwin (Northern Territory - no daylight saving)

Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : Brisbane (Queensland - no daylight saving)

Eastern Standard Time (AEST) : Hobart (Tasmania)

Western Standard Time (AWST): Perth

During daylight saving (October to April), New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory move their clocks forward an hour. However, Queensland, Western Australia, and Northern Territory don't participate in daylight saving and stay on standard time year-round.

This means the time differences within Australia change seasonally—during daylight saving, there can be up to five different time zones operating across the country.



Alternative ways to connect

Phone calls aren't the only way to stay in touch with people in Australia:

Internet calling through Skype, Zoom, or similar services often provides better value than traditional international calls, especially for longer conversations.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook Messenger let you call and message for free when both parties have internet access.

Social media platforms offer various communication options that work internationally without traditional phone charges.

These alternatives are particularly useful given Australia's distance from most other countries and the potential for high international calling costs.



Frequently asked questions

Sill have some lingering questions about calling Australia? Here are the most common ones:

1. What's the difference between +61 and 0061?

Both are Australia's country code. +61 is the standard international format you'll see on modern phones and in contact lists. 0061 is sometimes used from certain countries where 00 is the international access code.

2. Do Australian mobile numbers follow the same rules as landlines?

Yes, exactly the same. Drop the 0 and add +61 when calling from abroad. All Australian mobiles start with 04 domestically.

3. Can I text Australian numbers using +61?

Absolutely. Text messaging follows the same format as calling—use +61 and drop the leading 0 from the mobile number.

4. What if I forget to drop the 0?

Your call probably won't go through. The 0 is only for domestic Australian calls.

5. Are there special rules for toll-free or premium Australian numbers?

Yes. Australian toll-free numbers (1800 or 1300) usually can't be reached from overseas. Premium numbers (190X) have special international access rules. Check with your phone company first.



Staying connected across the Pacific

