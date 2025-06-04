  1. Domů
IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

IBAN Format example

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
Spojené arabské emiráty
al
AL -
Albánie
at
AT -
Rakousko
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Ázerbájdžán
B
ba
BA -
Bosna a Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgie
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulharsko
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Svatý Bartoloměj
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brazílie
bh
BH -
Bahrajn
C
ch
CH -
Švýcarsko
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Kostarika
cy
CY -
Kypr
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Česko
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Německo
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Dánsko
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Dominikánská republika
E
ee
EE -
Estonsko
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Španělsko
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finsko
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Faerské ostrovy
fr
FR -
Francie
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Spojené království
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Gruzie
gf
GF -
Francouzská Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grónsko
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Řecko
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Chorvatsko
hu
HU -
Maďarsko
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irsko
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Izrael
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Itálie
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordánsko
K
kw
KW -
Kuvajt
kz
KZ -
Kazachstán
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Svatá Lucie
li
LI -
Lichtenštejnsko
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litva
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Lucembursko
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Lotyšsko
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monako
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldavsko
me
ME -
Černá Hora
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Svatý Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Makedonie
mq
MQ -
Martinik
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritánie
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauricius
N
nc
NC -
Nová Kaledonie
nl
NL -
Nizozemsko
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norsko
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Francouzská Polynésie
pk
PK -
Pákistán
pl
PL -
Polsko
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint Pierre a Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugalsko
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Katar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Rumunsko
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Srbsko
S
sa
SA -
Saúdská Arábie
se
SE -
Švédsko
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovinsko
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovensko
(SEPA)
st
ST -
Svatý Tomáš a Princův ostrov
T
tf
TF -
Francouzská jižní území
tn
TN -
Tunisko
tr
TR -
Turecko
V
vg
VG -
Britské Panenské ostrovy
W
wf
WF -
Ostrovy Wallis a Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

