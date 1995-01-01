zar
ZAR - الراند الجنوب أفريقي

The الراند الجنوب أفريقي is the currency of جنوب إفريقيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الراند الجنوب أفريقي exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for الراند is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find الراند الجنوب أفريقي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

الراند الجنوب أفريقي Stats

Nameالراند الجنوب أفريقي
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = السنت
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

الراند الجنوب أفريقي Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bankبنك الاحتياطي بجنوب إفريقيا
Users
جنوب إفريقيا, ليسوتو, ناميبيا

Why are you interested in ZAR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZAR email updatesGet ZAR rates on my phoneGet a ZAR currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٢٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٨٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٦٧١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٧٤٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٦١
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧٢٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜