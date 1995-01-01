zar
ZAR - Sydafrikansk rand

The Sydafrikansk rand is the currency of Sydafrika. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sydafrikansk rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for rand is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find Sydafrikansk rand rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

Sydafrikansk rand Stats

NameSydafrikansk rand
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

Sydafrikansk rand Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bankSouth African Reserve Bank
Users
Sydafrika, Lesotho, Namibia

Why are you interested in ZAR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZAR email updatesGet ZAR rates on my phoneGet a ZAR currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903680
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666990

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %