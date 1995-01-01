zar
ZAR - Rand sud-africain

The Rand sud-africain is the currency of Afrique du Sud. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rand sud-africain exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for Rand is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find Rand sud-africain rates and a currency converter.

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

Rand sud-africain Stats

NameRand sud-africain
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

Rand sud-africain Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bankSouth African Reserve Bank
Users
Afrique du Sud, Lesotho, Namibie

