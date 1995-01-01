zar
ZAR - 南非兰特

The 南非兰特 is the currency of 南非. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 南非兰特 exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for 兰特 is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find 南非兰特 rates and a currency converter.

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

南非兰特 Stats

Name南非兰特
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = 分
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

南非兰特 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bank南非储备银行
Users
南非, 莱索托, 纳米比亚

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07325
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.585
GBP / USD1.26676
USD / CHF0.904722
USD / CAD1.36976
EUR / JPY173.421
AUD / USD0.665699

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%