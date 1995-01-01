ZAR - 南非兰特

The 南非兰特 is the currency of 南非. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 南非兰特 exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for 兰特 is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find 南非兰特 rates and a currency converter.
As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.
|Name
|南非兰特
|Symbol
|R
|Minor unit
|1/100 = 分
|Minor unit symbol
|c
|Top ZAR conversion
|ZAR to USD
|Top ZAR chart
|ZAR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
|Central bank
|南非储备银行
|Users
南非, 莱索托, 纳米比亚
南非, 莱索托, 纳米比亚
