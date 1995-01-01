zar
ZAR - 南アフリカランド

The 南アフリカランド is the currency of 南アフリカ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 南アフリカランド exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for ランド is ZAR, and the currency symbol is R. Below, you'll find 南アフリカランド rates and a currency converter.

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

南アフリカランド Stats

Name南アフリカランド
SymbolR
Minor unit1/100 = セント
Minor unit symbolc
Top ZAR conversionZAR to USD
Top ZAR chartZAR to USD chart

南アフリカランド Profile

CoinsFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
Bank notesFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Central bank南アフリカ準備銀行
Users
南アフリカ, レソト, ナミビア

