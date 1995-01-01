ttd
TTD - الدولار التريندادي

The الدولار التريندادي is the currency of ترينيداد وتوباجو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار التريندادي exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find الدولار التريندادي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار التريندادي Stats

Nameالدولار التريندادي
SymbolTT$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TTD conversionTTD to USD
Top TTD chartTTD to USD chart

الدولار التريندادي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Users
ترينيداد, توباجو

Why are you interested in TTD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TTD email updatesGet TTD rates on my phoneGet a TTD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٢٠
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٣
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٨٩

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜