TTD - 特立尼达元

The 特立尼达元 is the currency of 特立尼达和多巴哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 特立尼达元 exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find 特立尼达元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|特立尼达元
|Symbol
|TT$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TTD conversion
|TTD to USD
|Top TTD chart
|TTD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
|Users
特立尼达, 多巴哥
