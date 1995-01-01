ttd
TTD - 特立尼达元

The 特立尼达元 is the currency of 特立尼达和多巴哥. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 特立尼达元 exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find 特立尼达元 rates and a currency converter.

特立尼达元 Stats

Name特立尼达元
SymbolTT$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TTD conversionTTD to USD
Top TTD chartTTD to USD chart

特立尼达元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Users
特立尼达, 多巴哥

