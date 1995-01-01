ttd
TTD - トリニダード島ドル

The トリニダード島ドル is the currency of トリニダード・トバゴ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular トリニダード島ドル exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find トリニダード島ドル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

トリニダード島ドル Stats

Nameトリニダード島ドル
SymbolTT$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TTD conversionTTD to USD
Top TTD chartTTD to USD chart

トリニダード島ドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Users
トリニダード島, トバゴ島

Why are you interested in TTD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TTD email updatesGet TTD rates on my phoneGet a TTD currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07495
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.493
GBP / USD1.26896
USD / CHF0.903700
USD / CAD1.36754
EUR / JPY173.598
AUD / USD0.666961

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%