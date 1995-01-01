TTD - Dollaro di Trinidad

The Dollaro di Trinidad is the currency of Trinidad e Tobago. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro di Trinidad exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find Dollaro di Trinidad rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollaro di Trinidad
|Symbol
|TT$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TTD conversion
|TTD to USD
|Top TTD chart
|TTD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
|Users
Trinidad, Tobago
Trinidad, Tobago
