TTD - Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago

The Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago is the currency of Trinidad e Tobago. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago Stats

NameDólar de Trinidad e Tobago
SymbolTT$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top TTD conversionTTD to USD
Top TTD chartTTD to USD chart

Dólar de Trinidad e Tobago Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
Users
Trinidad, Tobago

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18043
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26839
USD / CHF0,903799
USD / CAD1,36783
EUR / JPY173,458
AUD / USD0,666688

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%